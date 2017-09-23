Woman's Body Parts Found By A Fisherman In Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) -

UPDATE:

Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says that multiple body parts were found in the Guyandotte River at a press conference held this afternoon.

Ciccarelli did not elaborate on the details, but the body parts were sent to the state medical examiner's office, and are scheduled for a full autopsy Wednesday.

Ciccarelli says that the body parts are from a woman, but no identity has been released. He says that the parts likely resulted from a violent crime that took place.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

UPDATE: Investigators confirmed that body parts were found at the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County.

Huntington Police Chief Joe Chiccarelli told 13 News that the body is going to the medical examiners office for an autopsy, where they hope to find more on the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved.

ORIGINAL: Dispatchers with Cabell County tell us that a body has been found near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County.

Huntington Police Department is on scene and investigating.

A fisherman discovered the body Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information gets released.