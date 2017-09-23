Police Are Searching For A Young Woman And Her Infant

Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child.

Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.

They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.

It is unlike her to leave home.

She did not show up for training at her place of employment this morning.

She told her mom she was going to a friend's house, however that friend says she has not seen her.



A missing person report was filed with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Her parents are concerned for her safety and the safety of the infant.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0169.