Police Are Searching For A Young Woman And Her Infant

A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
Police are looking for two juveniles missing from the St. Albans area. The following release was issued by Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's: During the evening of September 9, 2017, just prior to midnight, Tamara D. Fields (17 year old female) and Caleb L. Haynes (16 year old male) were last seen together at the intersection of Browns Creek Road and Dukefield Drive in the Saint Albans area.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...
Deer in eight West Virginia counties have died from a disease that causes extensive bleeding.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — The National Football League and its players’ union on Saturday angrily denounced President Donald Trump for suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem and that fans consider walking out in protest “when somebody disrespects our flag.”
An inmate from the Pruntytown Correctional Center has escaped, according to a press release from center officials.
