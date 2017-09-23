Woman And Infant Returns Home Safe - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Woman And Infant Returns Home Safe

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

UPDATE: 9.23.2017 @ 10:57 p.m.

Abagail Brooke Rupe and her child have returned home safely.  We are grateful for the assistance of the public.

ORIGINAL: 9.23.2017 @ 8:30 p.m.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement:

Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child.

Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.  

They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.

 It is unlike her to leave home.

She did not show up for training at her place of employment this morning.   

She told her mom she was going to a friend's house, however that friend says she has not seen her.  

A missing person report was filed with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

 Her parents are concerned for her safety and the safety of the infant.  

 Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office at 304-357-0169.

  • Missing PersonsMore>>

  • Woman And Infant Returns Home Safe

    Woman And Infant Returns Home Safe

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-09-24 03:12:36 GMT

    Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.   They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.  It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...

    Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.   They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.  It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...

  • Family Asks for Help in Search for Missing Teenager

    Family Asks for Help in Search for Missing Teenager

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:44:39 GMT
    CLAY COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A teenage girl has been missing since Sunday and troopers need your help finding her. 16-year-old Jaelynn Shae reportedly ran away from her grandmother's home in Clay County.  According to State Troopers she was in state custody and was living with her grandmother. Shae reportedly left with Brianna Keener, who is no longer a juvenile. There is no word on the girls' locations.   Investigators have entered Jaelynn's information into the N...
    CLAY COUNTY, WV (WVNS) - A teenage girl has been missing since Sunday and troopers need your help finding her. 16-year-old Jaelynn Shae reportedly ran away from her grandmother's home in Clay County.  According to State Troopers she was in state custody and was living with her grandmother. Shae reportedly left with Brianna Keener, who is no longer a juvenile. There is no word on the girls' locations.   Investigators have entered Jaelynn's information into the N...

  • Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for North Carolina infant, parents sought

    Nationwide AMBER Alert issued for North Carolina infant, parents sought

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:04:05 GMT

    A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.

    A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

    Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:33:57 GMT
    Photojournalist Randy McKinneyPhotojournalist Randy McKinney

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:17:29 GMT

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

  • 12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

    12-year-old’s death at birthday party ruled a fentanyl overdose

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:28:54 GMT

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...

    COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.