Police Stage Killing to Snag Suspect in Murder-For-Hire Plot

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) -

Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators.
    
North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done.
    
Idrizi was jailed on an initial conspiracy charge with bond of $1 million after a court appearance Friday. Court records listed no attorney for him.
    
Police say Idrizi asked a man he had befriended to kill a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man, and the would-be hitman contacted police in mid-September. No one was hurt.
    
Police haven't disclosed a motive for the alleged plot.

