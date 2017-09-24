Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Charleston Police Department issued the following release pertaining to last night's pursuit and shots fired call:

Charleston, WV - On September 24, 2017 Charleston Police Department assisted officers from other agencies who were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle.

The pursuit was initiated by a Nitro Police Officer, which eventually entered the city limits of Charleston.

The suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm while being pursued along I64 Eastbound near the Oakwood Exit.

At approximately 0352 hours Charleston Police along with other agencies were able to take the suspect into custody after he crashed his motorcycle in the 1400 Block of Virginia Street East of Charleston.

The suspect was transported to CAMC General where he is currently being treated for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Krystopher Neff 29 years old, from Parkersburg, WV.

At this time the suspect is in custody and multiple felony charges are being filed. The investigation is ongoing

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Capital High School Will Reopen Monday September 25th

    Capital High School Will Reopen Monday September 25th

    Sunday, September 24 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-09-24 18:20:38 GMT

    Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School: Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th. 

    Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School: Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th. 

  • The Latest: NFL to Air Unity Ad In Response to Trump

    The Latest: NFL to Air Unity Ad In Response to Trump

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-09-24 17:13:35 GMT
    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump’s remarks about pro football (all times Eastern): NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February’s Super Bowl. The one-minute spot called “Inside These Lines,” will be shown during the Sunday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins. ...
    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump’s remarks about pro football (all times Eastern): NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February’s Super Bowl. The one-minute spot called “Inside These Lines,” will be shown during the Sunday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins. ...

  • Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call

    Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call

    Sunday, September 24 2017 1:00 PM EDT2017-09-24 17:00:05 GMT
    Charleston Police Department issued the following release pertaining to last night's pursuit and shots fired call: Charleston, WV - On September 24, 2017 Charleston Police Department assisted officers from other agencies who were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle. The pursuit was initiated by a Nitro Police Officer, which eventually entered the city limits of Charleston. The suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm while being pursued along I64 Eastbound near the Oakwoo...
    Charleston Police Department issued the following release pertaining to last night's pursuit and shots fired call: Charleston, WV - On September 24, 2017 Charleston Police Department assisted officers from other agencies who were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle. The pursuit was initiated by a Nitro Police Officer, which eventually entered the city limits of Charleston. The suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm while being pursued along I64 Eastbound near the Oakwoo...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman And Infant Returns Home Safe

    Woman And Infant Returns Home Safe

    Saturday, September 23 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-09-24 03:12:36 GMT

    Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.   They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.  It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...

    Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.   They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.  It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...

  • Police Stage Killing to Snag Suspect in Murder-For-Hire Plot

    Police Stage Killing to Snag Suspect in Murder-For-Hire Plot

    Saturday, September 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-09-24 02:16:53 GMT

    NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators.      North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done. 

    NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators.      North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done. 

  • Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Man Arrested After Pursuit, Fight with Deputy in Putnam County

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-09-22 20:17:29 GMT

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

    A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.