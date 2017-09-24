Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call

Charleston Police Department issued the following release pertaining to last night's pursuit and shots fired call:

Charleston, WV - On September 24, 2017 Charleston Police Department assisted officers from other agencies who were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle.

The pursuit was initiated by a Nitro Police Officer, which eventually entered the city limits of Charleston.

The suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm while being pursued along I64 Eastbound near the Oakwood Exit.

At approximately 0352 hours Charleston Police along with other agencies were able to take the suspect into custody after he crashed his motorcycle in the 1400 Block of Virginia Street East of Charleston.

The suspect was transported to CAMC General where he is currently being treated for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Krystopher Neff 29 years old, from Parkersburg, WV.

At this time the suspect is in custody and multiple felony charges are being filed. The investigation is ongoing