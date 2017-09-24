All Rooms Cleared of Mold at Capital High School

According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School
An announcement is expected to be made tonight about the former Coldwater Creek Facility in Mineral Wells, WV.
A leading purveyor of fake news in the 2016 presidential election was discovered dead in his bed.
Huntington has two new programs to help with the city's drug problem. The turn around program and a quick response team just secured nearly $2 million dollars in grant federal funding.
The concrete designs would be built with openings to allow agents to see across the border.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia is about to have several hunting seasons open up. According to the DNR, West Virginia's 2017 archery and crossbow seasons for white-tailed deer, black bear and wild boar will open Saturday, Sept. 30. The archery and crossbow deer and boar seasons run through Dec. 31. The bear archery and crossbow season is a split season (Sept. 30 – Nov. 18 and Dec. 4 – Dec. 31) with the exception of Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties...
Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.
A groom went from the bride’s dream man to a superhero and the social media response to his heroic act has been incredible.
According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
The Putnam County Board of Education has voted to suspend a former principal who was rehired as a teacher this year. He was charged last month with driving under the influence.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.