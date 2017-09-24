All Rooms Cleared of Mold at Capital High School - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

All Rooms Cleared of Mold at Capital High School

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 9/27/2017 10:58 a.m. 

According to Briana Warner with the Kanawha County Schools, all rooms have been cleared of mold at Capital High School.

Warner tells 13 News that final air quality results came in Tuesday night.

The whole school in open except for the small auditorium and library. They are keeping those closed for facility improvements. The library will be painted and the small auditorium will have flooring replaced.

All air quality results are available to the public and may be requested from Capital High School.

ORIGINAL:

Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School:

Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th. The auditorium, library, LGI and two classrooms will remain closed as crews complete final rounds of cleaning and testing. 

We will update if any changes should arise. 

