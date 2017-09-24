Capital High School Will Reopen Monday September 25th

Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School:

Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th. The auditorium, library, LGI and two classrooms will remain closed as crews complete final rounds of cleaning and testing.

We will update if any changes should arise.