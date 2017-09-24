More News More>>

Kentucky Power Crews Are Back Home After Hurricane Relief Kentucky Power Crews Are Back Home After Hurricane Relief A spokesperson with AEP had this to say about crews that went to Florida for hurricane relief: Kentucky Power crews were welcomed back in Ashland, Hazard and Pikeville Sunday after 12 days on Hurricane Irma restoration duty in Florida. They say the work was hard but rewarding. The crews slept and ate in tent cities while away and are happy to be home. They worked with Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy, and Tampa Electric in the Miami, Fort Myers and Tampa areas. A spokesperson with AEP had this to say about crews that went to Florida for hurricane relief: Kentucky Power crews were welcomed back in Ashland, Hazard and Pikeville Sunday after 12 days on Hurricane Irma restoration duty in Florida. They say the work was hard but rewarding. The crews slept and ate in tent cities while away and are happy to be home. They worked with Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy, and Tampa Electric in the Miami, Fort Myers and Tampa areas.

Parkinson's Symposium Parkinson's Symposium The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay. The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.

On The Hunt: Lithuanians Race To Pick Wild Mushrooms On The Hunt: Lithuanians Race To Pick Wild Mushrooms VARENA, Lithuania (AP) — Hundreds of Lithuanians ran around with baskets and buckets Saturday in a southeastern pine forest. Why you ask? It’s the national championship of wild mushroom picking — a competition always held on the last Saturday in September. That’s when conditions are “not too dry, not too wet, the humidity is perfect,” explained mushroom hunter Janina Juodine. A rainy, relatively warm summer created ideal conditions for the foragi... VARENA, Lithuania (AP) — Hundreds of Lithuanians ran around with baskets and buckets Saturday in a southeastern pine forest. Why you ask? It’s the national championship of wild mushroom picking — a competition always held on the last Saturday in September. That’s when conditions are “not too dry, not too wet, the humidity is perfect,” explained mushroom hunter Janina Juodine. A rainy, relatively warm summer created ideal conditions for the foragi...

1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Tennessee Church, Police Say 1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Shooting At Tennessee Church, Police Say NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted. NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.

Capital High School Will Reopen Monday September 25th Capital High School Will Reopen Monday September 25th Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School: Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th. Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School: Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th.

The Latest: NFL to Air Unity Ad In Response to Trump The Latest: NFL to Air Unity Ad In Response to Trump NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump’s remarks about pro football (all times Eastern): NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February’s Super Bowl. The one-minute spot called “Inside These Lines,” will be shown during the Sunday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins. ... NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump’s remarks about pro football (all times Eastern): NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February’s Super Bowl. The one-minute spot called “Inside These Lines,” will be shown during the Sunday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins. ...

Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call Multiple Agencies Respond To A Pursuit And Shots Fired Call Charleston Police Department issued the following release pertaining to last night's pursuit and shots fired call: Charleston, WV - On September 24, 2017 Charleston Police Department assisted officers from other agencies who were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle. The pursuit was initiated by a Nitro Police Officer, which eventually entered the city limits of Charleston. The suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm while being pursued along I64 Eastbound near the Oakwoo... Charleston Police Department issued the following release pertaining to last night's pursuit and shots fired call: Charleston, WV - On September 24, 2017 Charleston Police Department assisted officers from other agencies who were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle. The pursuit was initiated by a Nitro Police Officer, which eventually entered the city limits of Charleston. The suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm while being pursued along I64 Eastbound near the Oakwoo...

Snapchat Filters For Funerals Becoming More Popular Snapchat Filters For Funerals Becoming More Popular (CBS) - A somber mood enveloped Stephenie Buchanan's family after her brother Tarrence's funeral. Following the service in May, family and friends gathered in a hall to celebrate the life of the deceased 37-year-old. Buchanan grabbed a microphone, with a surprise for the packed room. (CBS) - A somber mood enveloped Stephenie Buchanan's family after her brother Tarrence's funeral. Following the service in May, family and friends gathered in a hall to celebrate the life of the deceased 37-year-old. Buchanan grabbed a microphone, with a surprise for the packed room.