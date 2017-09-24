Knight at the Round Table Band Competition - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Knight at the Round Table Band Competition

By Alyssa Meisner
CABELL- The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. 

Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. 

The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event.

13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.

    West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ. 

    The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston's West Side.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby.   They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her.  It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the sports world reacting to President Donald Trump's remarks about pro football (all times Eastern): NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a tweet that the league will re-air a unity television advertisement Sunday night that it first ran during February's Super Bowl. The one-minute spot called "Inside These Lines," will be shown during the Sunday night game between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins. ...
    NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators.      North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done. 

