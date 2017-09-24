Knight at the Round Table Band Competition

West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.
West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators. North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a makeup artist helped them stage an Ohio crime scene to make the suspect in a murder-for-hire plot believe his requested target was killed by the would-be hitman, who actually was working with investigators. North Ridgeville police say 39-year-old suspect Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested this week after paying the informant, who provided him photos of the faked scene to prove the killing was done.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
Dispatchers with Cabell County tell us that a body has been found near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County. Huntington Police Department is on scene and investigating. A fisherman discovered the body Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m. No further information is being released at this time. We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information gets released.
Dispatchers with Cabell County tell us that a body has been found near the Guyandotte boat ramp in Cabell County. Huntington Police Department is on scene and investigating. A fisherman discovered the body Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m. No further information is being released at this time. We have a crew on scene and will be updating as information gets released.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
LeBron James is defending Stephen Curry after President Trump said he withdrew the Golden State Warriors star's invitation to the White House. In a Saturday morning tweet, the Cleveland Cavaliers star called the president a "bum" and reminded followers that Curry didn't want to go to the White House to meet with Mr. Trump in the first place. "U bum [Curry] already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite.
LeBron James is defending Stephen Curry after President Trump said he withdrew the Golden State Warriors star's invitation to the White House. In a Saturday morning tweet, the Cleveland Cavaliers star called the president a "bum" and reminded followers that Curry didn't want to go to the White House to meet with Mr. Trump in the first place. "U bum [Curry] already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite.
(CBS) - A somber mood enveloped Stephenie Buchanan's family after her brother Tarrence's funeral. Following the service in May, family and friends gathered in a hall to celebrate the life of the deceased 37-year-old. Buchanan grabbed a microphone, with a surprise for the packed room.
(CBS) - A somber mood enveloped Stephenie Buchanan's family after her brother Tarrence's funeral. Following the service in May, family and friends gathered in a hall to celebrate the life of the deceased 37-year-old. Buchanan grabbed a microphone, with a surprise for the packed room.