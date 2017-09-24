Preston County Delegate Tony Lewis Has Passed Away - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Preston County Delegate Tony Lewis Has Passed Away

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away.

Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.

Speaker Armstead released the following statement on Lewis's passing:

"I am so very sad to learn of Tony's passing," Speaker Armstead said. "Tony was a true West Virginian and patriot. He served for 26 years in the West Virginia National Guard, and fought for our country during tours of duty in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a devoted family man, and a faithful and hard-working public servant. Tony's dedication and work ethic left a lasting impression on all of us who worked with him. His strong character was never more apparent than during the recent special session, as Tony continued to come to Charleston and speak up for his district while receiving treatment for his cancer. Anna and I extend our heartfelt prayers to Tony's wife Lyndia and his entire family during this difficult time. Tony earned the greatest respect and admiration of all his colleagues and he will truly be missed as both a legislator and a friend."   

