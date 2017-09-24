Chiari Malformation Awareness

INSTITUTE- West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease.

Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.

"It's very important for us to raise awareness and raise money for Chiari Malformation. 1 in 10,000 people have Chiari Malformation, but may people are misdiagnosed. It's important to raise awareness and raise funds for research," event organizer Malisa Turner told 13 News.

Along with the Conquer Chiari Walk walk, West Virginia State also held a 5K run on campus.