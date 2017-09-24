Kentucky Power Crews Are Back Home After Hurricane Relief

A spokesperson with AEP had this to say about crews that went to Florida for hurricane relief:

Kentucky Power crews were welcomed back in Ashland, Hazard and Pikeville Sunday after 12 days on Hurricane Irma restoration duty in Florida.

They say the work was hard but rewarding.

The crews slept and ate in tent cities while away and are happy to be home.

They worked with Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy, and Tampa Electric in the Miami, Fort Myers and Tampa areas.

