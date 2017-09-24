Huntington Woman Faces Charges After Attempting To Flee Law Enforcement

A Huntington woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging an officer with her car.

Jaleesa Moore, 22, of Huntington was arrested Friday.

Moore was sitting in a car in a "high drug traffic" area, when police approached the vehicle and could smell the odor of marijuana.

Officers asked Moore to exit the vehicle and she attempted to drive away.

Moore also had her 2-year old niece in the car, unrestrained, during the incident.

Moore hit a police cruiser and injured a HPD officer.

Moore is facing a multitude of charges including malicious assault, child neglect creating risk of injury and obstructing an officer.

She is currently being housed in the Western Regional Jail on a $14,000 cash only bond.