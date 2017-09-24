Road reopens after accident shutdowns I-64 EB near Montrose - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Road reopens after accident shutdowns I-64 EB near Montrose

UPDATE: According to dispatchers, all lanes of I-64 eastbound have reopened as of 12:45 a.m.

UPDATE: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, I64 eastbound is still shutdown as of 12:30 am. after a crash just before the Montrose exit involving 4 cars.

ORIGINAL: Metro Dispatch tells us that crews are responding to a 4 vehicle accident on I-64 Eastbound.

South Charleston Police and Fire, as well as Kanawha County Ambulance are responding.

The entrance and exit ramps of Montrose Dr. near South Charleston are closed down.

There are reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

