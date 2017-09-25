Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint in Sissonville

UPDATE: According to dispatchers, Kanawha County Deputies have two suspects in custody after two suspects were rummaging through someone's yard in Sissonville. Dispatchers tell us the homeowner held the suspects at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

No names are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a homeowner in Sissonville has held two suspects at gunpoint during an attempted burglary. We’re being told deputies are responding to the scene along the 1000 block of White Oak Drive.

The call came in shortly before 1:30 a.m.

No injuries are being reported. No names are being released at the time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

