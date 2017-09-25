Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint in Sissonville

Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...
The man officials have dubbed the “serial groper” has been arrested after several women accused him of groping them at two college campuses in Ohio.
The man officials have dubbed the “serial groper” has been arrested after several women accused him of groping them at two college campuses in Ohio.
A West Virginia man is accused of setting off an explosion that shook a nearby police cruiser.
A West Virginia man is accused of setting off an explosion that shook a nearby police cruiser.
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.
An Ohio man accused of performing a sex act on a dog has been charged under a new state law that criminalizes bestiality.
The two childcare workers who were seen taunting and abusing an 8-year-old autistic boy in a Snapchat video have turned themselves into authorities.
The two childcare workers who were seen taunting and abusing an 8-year-old autistic boy in a Snapchat video have turned themselves into authorities.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of stand off along North Sandbranch Road.
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of stand off along North Sandbranch Road.
A batch of heroin discovered in Ohio during a routine traffic stop has been analyzed and found to contain carfentanyl. The synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.
A batch of heroin discovered in Ohio during a routine traffic stop has been analyzed and found to contain carfentanyl. The synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Two men are behind bars after police say they were involved the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
Stay with 13 News for the latest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!