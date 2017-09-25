Drugs and money seized in Flatwoods, KY

Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.
Briana Warner with Kanawha County Schools sent the following release in regards to Capital High School: Successful air quality sample results from Thursday & Friday testing will allow for Capital High School to open tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 25th. Again, Capital High School students should report as normal tomorrow, Sept. 25th.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A man has been arrested after a pursuit became a scuffle with law enforcement in Putnam County this morning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- One woman is dead and seven other people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a church in Tennessee on Sunday, authorities said. Authorities said the shooting took place at Burnett's Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, and that the shooter was among the wounded. "This is a mass casualty situation," the Nashville Fire Department tweeted.
