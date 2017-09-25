Drugs and money seized in Flatwoods, KY - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Drugs and money seized in Flatwoods, KY

According to a press release, Flatwoods Police were conducting a traffic stop along the 8-hundred block of Gilley Street Saturday, when their drug dog alerted them to drugs in the vehicle. Money and heroin were seized.
Shane Lore of Flatwoods was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance.
     

