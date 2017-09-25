Drugs and money seized in Flatwoods, KY

WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.

A spokesperson with AEP had this to say about crews that went to Florida for hurricane relief: Kentucky Power crews were welcomed back in Ashland, Hazard and Pikeville Sunday after 12 days on Hurricane Irma restoration duty in Florida. They say the work was hard but rewarding. The crews slept and ate in tent cities while away and are happy to be home. They worked with Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy, and Tampa Electric in the Miami, Fort Myers and Tampa areas.