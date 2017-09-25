I64 eastbound reopens in Teays Valley after crash

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California MGN Image FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str... FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str...

Fire Crews Battle Charleston Fire Fire Crews Battle Charleston Fire MGN Online CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are wrapping up a fully-engulfed structure fire in Charleston Friday evening. The fire was reported on the 300 block of 21st Street SE in Charleston at just after 6 p.m. Dispatchers did not know whether the residence was abandoned, or whether it was inhabitated. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the fire has been knocked out. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified Photojournalist Randy McKinney KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Structure Fire Blocking Road in Jefferson, WV Structure Fire Blocking Road in Jefferson, WV MGN Online Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Kanawha County. The fire was reported in the 6-hundred block of Hampshire Drive in Jefferson. Dispatchers say the road is shut down around the scene. Rail traffic is also being affected. No word on if anyone was home when the fire started around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning. Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home SWAT Team and Troopers Outside of Charleston Home CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - SWAT Team as well as West Virginia State Troopers are outside of a home in Charleston Thursday night. A shots fired call was reported on the 1600 block of Red Oak Street in Charleston around 9 p.m. A person is at a standoff with officers in that house. Little additional details are available right now. We have a crew at the scene, and will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

Update: Arrest Made in Fayette County Break-In Update: Arrest Made in Fayette County Break-In FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 7:40 p.m. Monday, the Fayette County 911 Center received information of a burglary and vehicle theft incident that occurred in the Mahan area of Fayette County. Deputies discovered that wh...