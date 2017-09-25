I64 eastbound reopens in Teays Valley after crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

I64 eastbound reopens in Teays Valley after crash

UPDATE: Interstate 64 in Putnam County is back open near Teays Valley after crash involving truck and tractor trailer. 

ORIGINAL: An accident in Putnam County is blocking the East Bound lanes of Interstate 64 just before the Teays Valley Exit.

We're told a truck rear-ended a tractor trailer just before 5:30 this morning in Teays Valley. 

Our 13 News Reporter Chelsea Spears is on scene.

Stay with 13 News for the latest on this developing story.

