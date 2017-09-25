Missing man's remains found on Ohio River island - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Missing man's remains found on Ohio River island

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of an Indiana man reported missing in late 2015.  

Police said Saturday that DNA testing had confirmed the remains are those of 26-year-old Randall David Austin Jr., whose death remains under investigation.

A passing fisherman found the Evansville, Indiana man's remains in August 2016 on Diamond Island, an island along the Ohio River about 10 miles west of Henderson, Kentucky.

RELATED HEADLINE: Skeletal remains found on island in Ohio River

Austin's mother, Callie Southard-Doss, tells WFIE-TV she "just lost it" when Kentucky State Police informed her that the remains were those of her son.

She says the sad news means she doesn't need to worry about her son any longer, but now she wants to know what happened to him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

