Missing man's remains found on Ohio River island

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of an Indiana man reported missing in late 2015.

Police said Saturday that DNA testing had confirmed the remains are those of 26-year-old Randall David Austin Jr., whose death remains under investigation.

A passing fisherman found the Evansville, Indiana man's remains in August 2016 on Diamond Island, an island along the Ohio River about 10 miles west of Henderson, Kentucky.

Austin's mother, Callie Southard-Doss, tells WFIE-TV she "just lost it" when Kentucky State Police informed her that the remains were those of her son.

She says the sad news means she doesn't need to worry about her son any longer, but now she wants to know what happened to him.

