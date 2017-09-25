John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors and service part transmissions due to a crash hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash. No injuries have been reported to date.

The recall involves certain model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105.

The recalled lawn tractors were sold fom Feb. 2016 through July 2017. The recalled service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through Aug. 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn tractors and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.

Deere & Company can be reached at 800- 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

