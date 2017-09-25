Target to up hourly base pay to $15 by end of 2020

Target is raising its minimum hourly wage for its workers to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020 in a move it says will help it better recruit and retain top-quality staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
