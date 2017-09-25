Should states ban abortions when Down syndrome diagnosed?

Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.
Charleston Area Medical Center says that it is eliminating 40 nurse practitioner positions.
He sustained a serious neck injury while going in for a tackle with just over three minutes to go in the game.
A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
A dangerous section of Route 35 could soon see a major upgrade. Tuesday night state leaders outlined plans to renovate the Buffalo Bridge and a portion of the highway from Putnam County to the Ohio state line. The project will be completed one way or another, but it depends on the state road bond for work to get started- otherwise it could be years. Constant congestion, roll-overs and head-on crashes are taxing emergency responders in the area.
A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
The West Virginia Supreme Court will not block Right to Work from becoming law. The controversial legislation allows employees to opt-out of a union. Right to work offers workers more flexibility and choice in whether they will pay union fees and be represented by union officials. The law was passed during the 2015-2016 legislative session, making West Virginia the 26th right-to-work state.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.
