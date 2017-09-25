Burglar arrested after telling homeowner to "chill out"

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - The Saint Albans Police Department arrested a man earlier Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a home and stole yard maintenance equipment.

According to a criminal complaint, Paul D. Williams was arrested and charged with burglary.

At roughly 7 a.m. this morning, police received a call that a man had broken into a home and stole a weed trimmer.

The homeowner told police that he confronted the suspect inside his home, where he was told to "chill out" several times by Williams.

Williams left the residence before being spotted near 8th Avenue of Saint Albans, carrying the stolen weed trimmer, hedge trimmer, as well as other small items.

He was taken to South Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

