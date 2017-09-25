Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father

Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping.

Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping.

FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str...

FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str...

FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str...

FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str...

MGN Online

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are wrapping up a fully-engulfed structure fire in Charleston Friday evening. The fire was reported on the 300 block of 21st Street SE in Charleston at just after 6 p.m. Dispatchers did not know whether the residence was abandoned, or whether it was inhabitated. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the fire has been knocked out. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.