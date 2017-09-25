Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the toddler shot 27-year-old Darrion Noble in the neck Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping. Noble died at the scene.

It’s unclear who the gun belonged to or how the child found it. Police released no other details of the shooting.

