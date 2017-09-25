Charleston man arrested for firing weapon on interstate

Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
Police say a man killed a 5-year-old boy and brutally attacked his mother, pushing her off a 77-foot cliff in Jackson County, Kentucky, over $200.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An autopsy has revealed that 12 year old Kanye Champelle died in July of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. The report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office comes as a shock and surprise to family members and to Columbus police. Champelle’s father, Robert Bren Jr says his son attended a sleepover birthday party for one of his cousins at an east side apartment complex. When medics arrived at the scene, they found Kanye unconscious and unrespons...
The man officials have dubbed the “serial groper” has been arrested after several women accused him of groping them at two college campuses in Ohio.
A West Virginia man is accused of setting off an explosion that shook a nearby police cruiser.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.
