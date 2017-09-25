Charleston man arrested for firing weapon on interstate - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston man arrested for firing weapon on interstate

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man was arrested in Barboursville over the weekend after he admitted to firing a weapon on the interstate.

According to a criminal complaint, Corey A. Tucker, 21, was involved in a physical and verbal altercation with a man on I-64. 

During the altercation, Tucker fired a Baretta .40 caliber gun at the victim's vehicle.

No one was injured during the shooting.

He was later arrested following a traffic stop, where he admitted to possessing the gun and firing it. 

Tucker is being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Battery, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. 

He's being held at Western Regional Jail where his bond is set at $45,000 surety/cash.
 

