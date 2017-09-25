Lone Steeler’s lineman who attended national anthem now has best selling jersey

According to the site that runs the NFL’s gear shop, Alejandro Villanueva now has the NFL’s best selling jersey, after he was the lone Pittsburgh Steelers player to attend the singing of the national anthem at Sunday’s game.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
Target is raising its minimum hourly wage for its workers to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020 in a move it says will help it better recruit and retain top-quality staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Citizens of eight countries, including North Korea and Venezuela, will face new restrictions on entry to the U.S. under a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday that will replace his expiring travel ban. The new rules, which will impact the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen, will go into effect on October 18.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
Some lakes and streams in West Virginia will receive special stockings of golden rainbow trout next year.
