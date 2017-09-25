2 Guards Injured After Inmate Assault at Boyd County Detention Center

CPD to Hire 10 New Officers CPD to Hire 10 New Officers The city's police department is gearing up to hire 10 new officers after city council voted to approve a user fee increase to fund the positions. The city's police department is gearing up to hire 10 new officers after city council voted to approve a user fee increase to fund the positions.

Charleston man arrested for firing weapon on interstate Charleston man arrested for firing weapon on interstate CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man was arrested in Barboursville over the weekend after he admitted to firing a weapon on the interstate. According to a criminal complaint, Corey A. Tucker, 21, was involved in a physical and verbal altercation with a man on I-64. During the altercation, Tucker fired a Baretta .40 caliber gun at the victim's vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting. He was later arrested following a traffic stop, where he admitted to possessin... CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Charleston man was arrested in Barboursville over the weekend after he admitted to firing a weapon on the interstate. According to a criminal complaint, Corey A. Tucker, 21, was involved in a physical and verbal altercation with a man on I-64. During the altercation, Tucker fired a Baretta .40 caliber gun at the victim's vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting. He was later arrested following a traffic stop, where he admitted to possessin...

Burglar arrested after telling homeowner to "chill out" Burglar arrested after telling homeowner to "chill out" SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - The Saint Albans Police Department arrested a man earlier Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a home and stole yard maintenance equipment. According to a criminal complaint, Paul D. Williams was arrested and charged with burglary. At roughly 7 a.m. this morning, police received a call that a man had broken into a home and stole a weed trimmer. The homeowner told police that he confronted the suspect inside his home, where he was told to "chil... SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - The Saint Albans Police Department arrested a man earlier Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a home and stole yard maintenance equipment. According to a criminal complaint, Paul D. Williams was arrested and charged with burglary. At roughly 7 a.m. this morning, police received a call that a man had broken into a home and stole a weed trimmer. The homeowner told police that he confronted the suspect inside his home, where he was told to "chil...

Huntington Woman Faces Charges After Attempting To Flee Law Enforcement Huntington Woman Faces Charges After Attempting To Flee Law Enforcement MGN Online A Huntington woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging an officer with her car. Jaleesa Moore, 22, of Huntington was arrested Friday. Moore was sitting in a car in a "high drug traffic" area, when police approached the vehicle and could smell the odor of marijuana. Officers asked Moore to exit the vehicle and she attempted to drive away. Moore also had her 2-year old niece in the car, unrestrained, during the incident. Moore hit a police cruiser and inju... A Huntington woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly dragging an officer with her car. Jaleesa Moore, 22, of Huntington was arrested Friday. Moore was sitting in a car in a "high drug traffic" area, when police approached the vehicle and could smell the odor of marijuana. Officers asked Moore to exit the vehicle and she attempted to drive away. Moore also had her 2-year old niece in the car, unrestrained, during the incident. Moore hit a police cruiser and inju...