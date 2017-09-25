2 Guards Injured After Inmate Assault at Boyd County Detention C - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 Guards Injured After Inmate Assault at Boyd County Detention Center

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Two guards were injured after an assault by inmates at the Boyd County Detention Center Monday.

At this time, it is not clear what the extent of injuries are to the injured guards, or whether any additional charges are planned against the inmates involved. It is also unclear how many inmates were involved in the assault.

RELATED STORY: Two Captured After Inmates Escape Boyd County Prison

Kentucky State Police is investigating this case.

RELATED STORY: Eight inmates overdose at Kentucky jail

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. 

