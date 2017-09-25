Rangers: Woman armed with frying pan helped stop forest fire

Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
A man is facing charges after police say he randomly slapped a customer and then stole the man's cheeseburger before dashing away.
A family says a woman continues to poop on the sidewalk in front of their house during her weekly jogs. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, i mean we are seeing her!”
Firefighters were called to help free a man who became stuck in a gym weight.
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out.
A Kentucky Power Crew ended up killing 6 venomous snakes while working on a power pole in Pike County Kentucky.
Police in Ohio arrested a man Sunday afternoon after someone complained that he was making sexual gestures while mowing a lawn.
Officers had to administer Narcan to an unresponsive man at Chuck E. Cheese’s over the weekend.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
