CPD to Hire 10 New Officers

By Alyssa Meisner, Digital Journalist/Anchor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Charleston, West Virginia's police department is gearing up to hire 10 new officers after city council voted to approve a user fee increase to fund the positions.

Chief Steve Cooper told 13 News the hires will put the city at 173 officers, allowing for increased flexibility. Chief Cooper plans to add Roving Hybrid Officer Teams, that can act as a rapid response in Charleston. But to fill these positions, applications are needed.

"It's a very rewarding career. The Charleston Police Department is a fun and exciting place to work. We have numerous divisions- we have detectives, undercovers, traffic enforcement, patrol officers bike cops, SWAT teams. We have a lot to officer for potential applicants. We're looking for a few good men and women," Chief Cooper said.

A written exam along with a strength and agility test will be given in October. Click here to apply.

