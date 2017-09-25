Obamacare Repeal Vote Divides West Virginia

From the streets of Charleston, to the halls of Congress, the pressure is on to either preserve, or repeal the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare. Some analysts say repeal would have a harmful impact on health care in West Virginia.

"It would have a devastating impact in West Virginia. The Graham-Cassidy Bill would get rid of Medicaid expansion, which provided health care for 180-thousand people in West Virginia," said Sean Leary, of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

But others are concerned about the cost of Obamacare premiums which have risen sharply over the years. They want a fix.

"Well you know with the price of insurance and health care skyrocketing in recent years, we have to do something... But if we do nothing at all, these process will continue to rise," said Del. Josh Higginbotham, (R) Putnam.

So far all three West Virginia members of the U.S. House voted for repeal, but Senator Joe Manchin is against repeal. Senator Shelley Moore Capito remains undecided, which is why people continue to picket her office.

"But if we're going to talk so much about how we're taking care of the every day West Virginia then voting for Graham-Cassidy is not a way to do that. And as you can see with these people driving by, we're getting support down here, for telling her to vote no," said James Elam, (D) Candidate for WV House 35.

Republican's need 51 Senate votes to repeal Obamacare.

"There are concerns here at the capitol, that if federal health care aid is cut drastically, West Virginia will have to pick up some of that cost. And of course the state has faced deep deficits in each of the past two years," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.