Legislation to charge owners with vicious dogs that kill with felonies returns

Getting legislation passed in Columbus can be a long arduous process. State Senator Bill Beagle, representing State Senate District 5, felt that first hand as the 131st General Assembly came to an end. But even though his bill that attempted to revise laws related to nuisance, dangerous, and vicious dogs did not finish its journey through the legislature that is not the end of its story.
Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
A dangerous section of Route 35 could soon see a major upgrade. Tuesday night state leaders outlined plans to renovate the Buffalo Bridge and a portion of the highway from Putnam County to the Ohio state line. The project will be completed one way or another, but it depends on the state road bond for work to get started- otherwise it could be years. Constant congestion, roll-overs and head-on crashes are taxing emergency responders in the area.
A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
The U.S. Navy plans to use Xbox 360 controllers to operate periscopes aboard its newer submarines.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
