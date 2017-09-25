Son to be Charged in Kanawha County Stabbing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Son to be Charged in Kanawha County Stabbing

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County.

The stabbing was reported in the 5300 block of Church Drive in Rand at around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a father and son began an argument, during which the son stabbed the father.

The father was injured, but did not receive any life threatening injuries.

The son was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but will be charged with stabbing following treatment to his own injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

