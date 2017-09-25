Son to be Charged in Kanawha County Stabbing Son to be Charged in Kanawha County Stabbing KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported in the 5300 block of Church Drive in Rand at around 5:30 p.m. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a father and son began an argument, during which the son stabbed the father. The father was injured, but did not receive any life threatening injuries. The son was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but will be charged with stabb... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported in the 5300 block of Church Drive in Rand at around 5:30 p.m. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a father and son began an argument, during which the son stabbed the father. The father was injured, but did not receive any life threatening injuries. The son was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but will be charged with stabb...

Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father Toddler playing with gun kills sleeping father Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping. Police say a 2-year-old boy has accidentally killed his father while playing with a gun. The shooting happened while the boy was handling the firearm in a bed where his father was sleeping.

5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Northern California MGN Image FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str... FERNDALE (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 off the coast of Northern California Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. USGS reports that the quake struck at 12:50 p.m. It was centered about 126 miles off the coast of Ferndale. UGSG originally reported that a second quake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck seconds after much closer to the coast. However, USGS has since said that quake did not happen. A smaller 3.3-magnitude earthquake str...

Fire Crews Battle Charleston Fire Fire Crews Battle Charleston Fire MGN Online CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are wrapping up a fully-engulfed structure fire in Charleston Friday evening. The fire was reported on the 300 block of 21st Street SE in Charleston at just after 6 p.m. Dispatchers did not know whether the residence was abandoned, or whether it was inhabitated. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the fire has been knocked out. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are wrapping up a fully-engulfed structure fire in Charleston Friday evening. The fire was reported on the 300 block of 21st Street SE in Charleston at just after 6 p.m. Dispatchers did not know whether the residence was abandoned, or whether it was inhabitated. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, and the fire has been knocked out. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified Woman's Body Found in Kanawha River Idenitified Photojournalist Randy McKinney KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A body has been found in the Kanawha River. The body was discovered around 11:10 a.m. near Dow Chemical on Blaine Island near South Charleston according to dispatchers. South Charleston Police are currently investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.