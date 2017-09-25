New Renovation Underway in Ashland

For years Ashland has been in a downfall... but now There is a new light coming to The city and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come.
"What it means to me as the economic developer for the city is that it validates what we have been pitching for so long, that there are great things happening here. And to see a couple of developers willing to make that sort of investment into our community is very encouraging." Said Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Ashland.
The Ashland plaza hotel is now forging reconstruction and this rebuilding is doing more than just adding property, its become the jewel of the city.
"I feel like with the different industries we are hearing about that are coming into our area, it's going to help us all grow." Said business owner of the LA-TEE-DA Boutique in Ashland.
This four star hotel will have 152 rooms, a restaurant and a fitness center and is exactly what the city needs to bring the community life and more businesses back to Ashland.
"Whatever makes our city more beautiful and inviting for the tourist, out-of-towners and maybe even business conventions to come here and meet could be nothing but good and profitable for our city." Said resident of Ashland Karen Vice.
The Delta Hotel by Marriott is expected to bring more business, more foot traffic to existing businesses and that Ashland spirit back to the way it used to be.
Reporting in Ashland Aaliyah Brown 13 News working for you.
For years Ashland has been in a downfall... but now There is a new light coming to the city that not only has the community excited but officials too.
For years Ashland has been in a downfall... but now There is a new light coming to the city that not only has the community excited but officials too.
West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.
West Virginia State's Campus hosted an even to raise awareness about a neurological disease. Chiari Malformation is a disease where the base of the brain drops from the skull. An event Saturday raised awareness and money to help find a cure. Folks in attendance could walk, bid in a silent auction or participate in a t-shirt design contest. There was also live music from a local DJ.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
The Cabell Midland High School hosts 23 bands from across the tri-state area for the Knight at the Round Table contest. Russell Kentucky Marching Band won the competition after a musically stunning performance. The Marshall Marching Thunder also performed at the event. 13 News Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins emceed the Knight at the Round Table competition.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
The state's first Parkinson's Symposium was held at the University of Charleston. Almost 200 people came out to hear local and national experts in the field of Parkinson's disease. They held a demonstration to show how boxing could help this disease. Organizers say exercise and remaining active is the best way to keep symptoms at bay.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
In West Virginia, there are 37,000 people living with Alzheimer's. Saturday dozens walked to end Alzheimer's. Huntington hosted family and friends of those impacted by the disease, who are raising money to fight back. 13 News met with with a very special 5-year-old who raised $400 at her lemonade stand, and donated the money in memory of her Nana.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
Marching 20 miles across every state capital in the U.S. for a good cause. Monday night veterans and military supporters ended their 7-hour march at the capitol grounds, building community for our active and retired warriors. The Capital Tour is marching, or rucking, through 50 states raising money for Operation Enduring Warrior. Danny Stokes is a 23-year vet of the U.S. Army. He led the group Monday through Charleston.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
According to the sheriff’s office, he admitted to pouring hot water on the 2-year-old girl, but first told detectives she may have been burned by an exploding lighter.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.
Police say an Ohio two-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle while playing in the driveway.