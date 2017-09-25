New Renovation Underway in Ashland - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Renovation Underway in Ashland

By Aaliyah Brown, MMJ/Reporter
ASHLAND, KY -


For years Ashland has been in a downfall... but now There is a new light coming to The city  and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come. 

"What it means to me as the economic developer for the city is that it validates what we have been pitching for so long, that there are great things happening here. And to see a couple of developers willing to make that sort of investment into our community is very encouraging." Said Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Ashland. 

The Ashland plaza hotel is now forging reconstruction and this rebuilding is doing more than just adding property, its become the jewel of the city.

"I feel like with the different industries we are hearing about that are coming into our area, it's going to help us all grow." Said business owner of the LA-TEE-DA Boutique in Ashland.

This four star hotel will have 152 rooms, a restaurant and a fitness center  and is exactly what the city needs to bring the community life and more businesses  back to Ashland.

"Whatever makes our city more beautiful and inviting for the tourist, out-of-towners and maybe even business conventions to come here and meet could be nothing but good and profitable for our city." Said resident of Ashland Karen Vice.

The Delta Hotel by Marriott is expected to bring more business, more foot traffic to existing businesses and that Ashland spirit back to the  way it used to be.

Reporting in Ashland  Aaliyah Brown 13 News working for you.

