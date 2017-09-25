Driver Strikes Power Pole, Flees Scene in Kanawha County Crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening.

The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw.

Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off.

No other passengers were inside the vehicle.

Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Marmet Fire and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

We will provide more information as soon as we receive it.