Boy, 8, dies from hammer attack after trying to protect younger sister

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — Family members say 8-year-old Dante Daniels died from injuries he sustained during a hammer attack after trying to protect his little sister.

Dante had just started third grade at Oakridge Elementary School in Sacramento. On Sept. 1, his second day of classes, Dante didn’t make it to school.

On that morning, the ex-boyfriend of Dante’s mother, Deandre Chaney Jr., attacked him with a hammer. “This guy beat my grandson with a hammer. Down to his spine. They couldn’t save his brain,” Dante’s grandmother, Monique Brown, told KTXL.

Brown says Dante died trying to stop Chaney from performing a lewd act on his 7-year-old sister. “Trying to save his sister from this child molester and that’s why he was beat the worst.”

Dante would die six days later from his injuries, but his family said his courageous heart now beats in the chest of a 4-year-old in southern California.

Chaney is now facing murder and attempted murder charges, along with the charge of a lewd act with a child under 14.

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

  • Woman bitten 3 times by venomous snake while inside restaurant

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:15:01 GMT

     A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.

  • Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint in Sissonville

    Monday, September 25 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-09-25 19:48:13 GMT

    Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.

  • Burglar arrested after telling homeowner to "chill out"

    Monday, September 25 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-09-25 16:10:17 GMT
    SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) - The Saint Albans Police Department arrested a man earlier Monday morning after he allegedly broke into a home and stole yard maintenance equipment. According to a criminal complaint, Paul D. Williams was arrested and charged with burglary. At roughly 7 a.m. this morning, police received a call that a man had broken into a home and stole a weed trimmer. The homeowner told police that he confronted the suspect inside his home, where he was told to "chil...
