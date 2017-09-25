Teenager Arrested After Leading Police on Pursuit in Excess of 1 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Teenager Arrested After Leading Police on Pursuit in Excess of 100 mph

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) - A teenager was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in excess of 100 miles per hour.

On Saturday at around 10 p.m., officers with the Parkersburg Police Department attempted to stop a tan seda in the area of 16th Street and Beaver for driving without headlights.

The driver of the vehicle, Jole Seth Echard, 19, of Parkersburg, refused to stop after the officer activated emergency lights and sirens. 

Echard accelerated rapidly south onto Spring Street. The officer continued to pursue the fleeing vehicle throughout the immediate area. 

Echard continued to flee eastbound onto 19th Street, with his speed in excess of 100 mph. The fleeing suspect refused to stop his vehicle and continued the pursuit onto US Rt. 50 East.

The pursuit continued east on Rt. 50 and eventually crossed into Ritchie County, where the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed into the median.

The driver exited his vehicle and attempted to flee but officers were able to apprehend Echard shortly thereafter.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police were also involved in the pursuit and apprehension of this arrestee. 

The WVSP is investigating the crash that occurred in Ritchie County near Burning Springs Road.

A female passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to CAMC for medical treatment. Her condition at the time of this release is unknown.

Echard was taken by ambulance to CCMC for medical treatment and later released.

He was arrested for one felony count of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference. 

He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and remains incarcerated in the North Central Regional Jail after failing to post a $10,000.00 bond.

