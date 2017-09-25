New Neighborhood Association Fights Back Against Drugs and Crime - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New Neighborhood Association Fights Back Against Drugs and Crime

By Alyssa Meisner
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A new neighborhood group is fighting back against drugs and crime in their community. In just three meetings, this west side group has been able to make strides towards improving the area.

Month by month, this small group of homeowners is working to improve the lives of west side residents. But there are still big obstacles ahead. Every few weeks neighbors get together to discuss issues and listen to guest speakers who bring in new information and are getting results. 

"You never know when you come from work if your doors are going to be standing wide open," Mickey Compton told 13 News.

Compton remembers being speechless the first time she got home and found her doors busted open.

"My home has been broken into twice and everything taken of any worth. It's living in fear, having to put security cameras up," Compton added.

So it was a no-brainer to join her community's new Neighborhood Association, sharing information and getting connected with resources.

"It's just great to have these meetings where you can get filled in with what's going on in your neighborhood," Compton explained.

There have been smaller issues- like getting street lights fixed. But there's also big ones- like coordinating the tear down of abandoned homes where homeless and criminals are living.

"Breaking into empty houses and stuff. They're boarding them up, but they're knocking them right back down. But it's getting better, it's not like it used to be," Jean Myers told 13 News.

While the drug epidemic can make it feel like an uphill battle, these neighbors know working together is the most powerful way to fight back.

"We've actually seen results from that- from some of the dilapidated properties coming down, some other issues with some of the homes that were abandoned being boarded up to keep the squatters away. And also with some of the crimes that have been committed, that information has been relayed to the police department which has helped as well," Neighborhood Association leader Justin Marlowe explained.

The Neighborhood Association points to the home on Randolph Street that was demolished as a victory. That home had been destroyed when a woman was lit on fire in July. 

If you want to get involved, call the Canaan United Methodist Church where meetings are held.

