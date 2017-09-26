Several crews responding to trailer fire in Barboursville - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Several crews responding to trailer fire in Barboursville

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Cabell County. Dispatchers tell us a trailer is on fire behind the Exxon on Davis Creek, near the Guyan Estates.
The Barboursville Fire Department is on scene along with several other agencies. The call came in around 4 this morning.
No injuries are being reported and no word on what caused the fire at this time.
