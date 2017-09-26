Several crews responding to trailer fire in Barboursville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured after a stabbing in eastern Kanawha County. The stabbing was reported in the 5300 block of Church Drive in Rand at around 5:30 p.m. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, a father and son began an argument, during which the son stabbed the father. The father was injured, but did not receive any life threatening injuries. The son was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but will be charged with stabb...