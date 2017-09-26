Ohio police dog collapses, dies during pursuit of child abductor - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ohio police dog collapses, dies during pursuit of child abductors

Posted: Updated:
Dino (Green Township Police Department/Facebook) Dino (Green Township Police Department/Facebook)

FOREST PARK, OH (AP) – Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.

Green Township police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.

Police say they believe the K-9’s death was due to a “medical event.” A necropsy was planned.

The dog was searching for suspects in an abduction in the northern suburb of Forest Park. Police there say a woman reported being approached by masked gunmen who took money and the child and fled in an SUV.

Police say they chased the vehicle until the men stopped, jumped out and ran, leaving the child behind.

Police say one suspect was arrested. Three others are sought.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman bitten 3 times by venomous snake while inside restaurant

    Woman bitten 3 times by venomous snake while inside restaurant

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:15:01 GMT

     A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.

     A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.

  • John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem

    John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:39:25 GMT

    John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.

    John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.

  • Boy, 8, dies from hammer attack after trying to protect younger sister

    Boy, 8, dies from hammer attack after trying to protect younger sister

    Monday, September 25 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-09-26 00:59:54 GMT
    SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — Family members say 8-year-old Dante Daniels died from injuries he sustained during a hammer attack after trying to protect his little sister. Dante had just started third grade at Oakridge Elementary School in Sacramento. On Sept. 1, his second day of classes, Dante didn’t make it to school. On that morning, the ex-boyfriend of Dante’s mother, Deandre Chaney Jr., attacked him with a hammer. “This guy beat my grandson with a hammer...
    SACRAMENTO, CA (WCMH) — Family members say 8-year-old Dante Daniels died from injuries he sustained during a hammer attack after trying to protect his little sister. Dante had just started third grade at Oakridge Elementary School in Sacramento. On Sept. 1, his second day of classes, Dante didn’t make it to school. On that morning, the ex-boyfriend of Dante’s mother, Deandre Chaney Jr., attacked him with a hammer. “This guy beat my grandson with a hammer...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.