Sheriff: 3-year-old Ohio boy run over by farm equipment, dies

Sheriff: 3-year-old Ohio boy run over by farm equipment, dies

MANSFIELD, OH (AP) – A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy and killed him.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the preliminary investigation has found that the child was accidentally struck by a skid loader at a farm in Butler Township.

Sheriff’s officials say they received the call about 10:30 AM, Monday, and Richland County coroner’s officials pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Authorities say the boy lived at the residence. The Mansfield News Journal reports that coroner’s investigator Bob Ball says the boy’s father was in the skid loader at the time and says he didn’t see his son.

