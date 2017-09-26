Police: 6-month-old expected to OK after apparent overdose

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
Police say a 6-month-old Ohio boy is expected to survive after apparently overdosing on an opioid.
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
The city's police department is gearing up to hire 10 new officers after city council voted to approve a user fee increase to fund the positions.
Two guards were injured after an assault by inmates at the Boyd County Detention Center on Monday.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy in Ohio and killed him.
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
