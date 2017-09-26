Police: 6-month-old expected to OK after apparent overdose

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 6-month-old Ohio boy is expected to survive after apparently overdosing on an opioid.

Akron police said Monday that the boy is expected to be OK after being found unresponsive on Friday.

Police say the boy's mother called 911 to report that he wasn't breathing and was guided through CPR by a dispatcher. The child was revived at a hospital.

Police say the infant and a 1-year-old who also lived at the home have been placed into the county's custody.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the boy's toxicology tests. No charges have been filed.

