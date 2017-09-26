Man Arrested in Man with 56 Salamanders, Stolen ATV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Man Arrested in Man with 56 Salamanders, Stolen ATV

MAN, WV (WOWK) - A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.

On Friday, September 22nd, 2017,  two officers with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police were on patrol at the Rock House Trail Head of the Hatfield McCoy Trail. The officers saw two people riding an ATV with neither the driver nor passenger wearing a helmet as required.

After the officers stopped the ATV, they discovered the driver had a suspended license and that the ATV had been stolen from Lawrence County, Ohio.

Officers say that during the stop, the driver said that they had been on the trail catching salamanders but did not have a valid fishing license. They had 56 salamanders in possession.

Two West Virginia State Police Troopers arrested the male while the female juvenile was released to her aunt with a citation.

The driver was cited for no helmet, no fishing license, and illegal possession of wildlife.

