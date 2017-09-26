School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student S - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

BROOKE COUNTY, WV (WTRF) - A local high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

Brooke County School Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute issued an apology to the community of Pittsburgh Perry High School after a banner was seen posted in the student section of Brooke High School that said "Trump Perry" at Friday evening's high school football game.

In the statement, issued to Perry officials on September 25th, Paesano Shute said that "policies were not followed by school administrators to ensure a climate free from bullying and harassment, and as a result, people were offended in our home."

"It is our hope that we may move forward together united in our beliefs that there is no place in our world for hatred," Paesano Shute said.

The full statement is as follows:

Dear Dr. Hamlet,

On behalf of the Brooke County School System, I apologize for the insensitive, intimidating, and offensive sign posted in our student section at Friday night's game. The sign's message does not reflect our true beliefs nor what we want to teach our children.

Policies were not followed by school administrators to ensure a climate free from bullying and harassment, and as a result people were offended in our home. We have a moral obligation to teach our children, and we will make this a teachable moment to instill the core values of respect and dignity for all.

Additionally, the social media post "@BHSFootball2018" is not a school-sanctioned sight. This was an unauthorized use of our school name. If needed, we will take legal action to have it removed.

To the entire Pittsburgh Perry Community, we ask forgiveness from all who were offended. It is our hope that we may move forward together united in our beliefs that there is no place in our world for hatred.

Respectfully,

Toni A. Paesano Shute
Superintendent, BCS

