School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - 13 News Reporter Alyssa Meisner confirms that Capital High School will be closed for the remainder of the week after 60 classrooms were found to have mold in them. The Kanawha County Health Department says there may be health concerns for students who have breathing issues already and recommend people to go to their primary care doctor. The school will be closed for the remainder of the school week while crews work to clean the mold from the classrooms.
The Putnam County Board of Education has voted to suspend a former principal who was rehired as a teacher this year. He was charged last month with driving under the influence.
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia is investigating an alleged incident that involved a Clay County school bus driver’s making "homophobic remarks."
State education officials say West Virginia's high school juniors will start taking the SAT as their standardized college entrance exam starting next spring.
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
A sheriff’s office says a piece of farm equipment ran over a 3-year-old boy in Ohio and killed him.
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
Stay 13 News as we continue to get more details on the investigation.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.