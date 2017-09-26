Chillicothe police searching for missing woman - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Chillicothe police searching for missing woman

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Chillicothe say Danielle Dunn has been missing since Friday.

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Dunn, 43, was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.

Police say she was immediately entered into the missing persons’ database because she fit the criteria that included medical needs.

Chillicothe Police notified Columbus Police because Dunn and the man indicated they were going to Columbus.

Dunn is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 140 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.

Police ask anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts to call 740-773-3103.

