Chillicothe police searching for missing woman

According to the Chillicothe Police Department, she was last seen with a man on Glencroft Avenue, where her car was later found by officers.
Human remains found last year on an Ohio River island have been identified as those of a man reported missing in late 2015.
Kanawha County Sheriff's Department released the following statement: Abagail Brooke Rupe, 20 years old from Sissonville, was last seen leaving her residence last night at approximately 11:30 pm with her one month old child. Her parents assumed a ride was waiting outside the residence for her and that she got into a vehicle with the baby. They have tried to contact her numerous times and cannot reach her. It is unlike her to leave home. She did not show up ...
A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old North Carolina girl who was taken by her parents, according to deputies.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.
According to Boone County Emergency Management Agency, the missing 4-year-old girl has been turned over to Boone County Sheriffs Department.
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
