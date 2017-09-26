Toyota investing $115 million in WV factory - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Toyota investing $115 million in WV factory

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.

The Japanese automaker announced the upgrades Tuesday at facilities in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Toyota says 2.5-liter engines made in Kentucky and transaxles produced in West Virginia will be used in North American-made hybrid vehicles, such as the Highlander SUV manufactured in Princeton, Indiana.

Toyota will create 50 jobs at its Huntsville, Alabama, plant, which will build engines for its cost-saving New Global Architecture production strategy - a sharing of common parts and components among different vehicles. None of the other upgrades announced Tuesday will result in immediate net job gains.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Greek Festival Kicks Off in Huntington

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-22 21:00:19 GMT

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

    The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV. 

  • 10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    10th Person Arrested in Charleston Prostitution Sting

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:32:24 GMT

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

    The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.

  • 13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    13 News Working at Habitat for Humanity ReStore for Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-08-25 14:42:28 GMT

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

    School Superintendent Issues Apology After "Offensive" Student Section Banner

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:47:25 GMT

    A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

    A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".

  • Woman bitten 3 times by venomous snake while inside restaurant

    Woman bitten 3 times by venomous snake while inside restaurant

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:15:01 GMT

     A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.

     A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.

  • John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem

    John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem

    Monday, September 25 2017 10:39 AM EDT2017-09-25 14:39:25 GMT

    John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.

    John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.