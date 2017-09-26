Toyota investing $115 million in WV factory

Police officers helped rescue a puppy that was thrown out of vehicle on the interstate in Ohio.
Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.
“Because of that I’ve made Mike Tomlin look bad, and that’s my fault and my fault only. I’ve made my teammates look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only. I also look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only."
A new neighborhood group is fighting back against drugs and crime in their community. In just three meetings, this west side group has been able to make strides towards improving the area.
According to the site that runs the NFL’s gear shop, Alejandro Villanueva now has the NFL’s best selling jersey, after he was the lone Pittsburgh Steelers player to attend the singing of the national anthem at Sunday’s game.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
Target is raising its minimum hourly wage for its workers to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020 in a move it says will help it better recruit and retain top-quality staff and provide a better shopping experience for its customers.
On a day when NFL teams grabbed the nation’s attention by coordinating demonstrations during the national anthem, a 97-year-old World War II veteran went viral with a solitary show of support for the protests.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down in eastern Kanawha County after a crash Monday evening. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Lens Creek Road near Laramie Lane in Hernshaw. Dispatchers say that the driver struck a power pole and took off. No other passengers were inside the vehicle. Approximately 400 AEP customers are without power as a result of the crash. Power restoration is expected around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Marmet Fire and the Kanawha C...
Officials say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child. Police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
