Police rescue puppy thrown out of vehicle on interstate in Ohio

Police rescue puppy thrown out of vehicle on interstate in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police officers helped rescue a puppy that was thrown out of vehicle on Interstate 270.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Officer Dave Drenning was helping a motorist stranded near Morse Road on I-270, when a citizen flagged him down to inform him a leashed puppy had been tossed out of the window of a blue Toyota.

Drenning was able to rescue the puppy before it was struck by a vehicle.

Drenning and Officer Jennifer Alicea attempted to find the male driver of the blue Toyota that had allegedly thrown the puppy out the window, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

This did give Drenning and Alicea time to bond with the puppy however. The puppy took turns riding in the cruiser, was given food and water, and was made an honorary Columbus Police K9 for the night.

“We named the puppy Officer Morse (because of where he was rescued Morse Rd. & 270). Officer Alicea found him a temporary home but I’m sure his forever home is coming soon,” CPD wrote in a Facebook post.

The puppy was checked for a microchip.

