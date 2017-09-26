Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for the first time

Saudi Arabia was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
Saudi Arabia was the only the country in the world to bar women from driving and for years had garnered negative publicity internationally for detaining women who defied the ban.
Getting legislation passed in Columbus can be a long arduous process. State Senator Bill Beagle, representing State Senate District 5, felt that first hand as the 131st General Assembly came to an end. But even though his bill that attempted to revise laws related to nuisance, dangerous, and vicious dogs did not finish its journey through the legislature that is not the end of its story.
Getting legislation passed in Columbus can be a long arduous process. State Senator Bill Beagle, representing State Senate District 5, felt that first hand as the 131st General Assembly came to an end. But even though his bill that attempted to revise laws related to nuisance, dangerous, and vicious dogs did not finish its journey through the legislature that is not the end of its story.
Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
Kelly Kuhns rejected Down syndrome testing the first three times she got pregnant; the 36-year-old nurse from Ohio always knew she’d never terminate a pregnancy. But after her third pregnancy ended in miscarriage, she decided with the fourth to take the test. Her hope was to help doctors guide her to a healthy outcome.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
Republican Delegate, Tony Lewis, of Preston County has passed away. Lewis died today about 4 p.m. after a battle with lymphoma.
A dangerous section of Route 35 could soon see a major upgrade. Tuesday night state leaders outlined plans to renovate the Buffalo Bridge and a portion of the highway from Putnam County to the Ohio state line. The project will be completed one way or another, but it depends on the state road bond for work to get started- otherwise it could be years. Constant congestion, roll-overs and head-on crashes are taxing emergency responders in the area.
A dangerous section of Route 35 could soon see a major upgrade. Tuesday night state leaders outlined plans to renovate the Buffalo Bridge and a portion of the highway from Putnam County to the Ohio state line. The project will be completed one way or another, but it depends on the state road bond for work to get started- otherwise it could be years. Constant congestion, roll-overs and head-on crashes are taxing emergency responders in the area.
A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.
A nonprofit West Virginia research group says the latest attempt by U.S. Senate Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act would cut the state's Medicaid funding by $2 billion.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - At a finance meeting in Charleston Monday evening, Charleston Mayor Danny Jones requested a user fee increase scheduled for the year 2020 to be pushed up sooner for police hires. Mayor Jones is requesting the user fee increase to occur as soon as possible to enable the city to be able to afford ten new police officer hires. That user fee increase, an increase from $2.50 to $3.00 per week, was passed in 2015 and is currently scheduled to take into effect...
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.
Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.
“Because of that I’ve made Mike Tomlin look bad, and that’s my fault and my fault only. I’ve made my teammates look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only. I also look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only."
“Because of that I’ve made Mike Tomlin look bad, and that’s my fault and my fault only. I’ve made my teammates look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only. I also look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only."