2 possible mines wash up on North Carolina beaches

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.

In the first instance, a woman vacationing in Corolla sent WAVY-TV a picture of what appears to be a sea mine.

Lt. Jason Banks with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office says the area of the beach, near the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive, is currently cordoned off.

Officials received the first call about the object around 8 a.m. Monday.

Banks says members of the U.S. Department of Defense are coming in from Cherry Point to determine what the object is and where it came from.

Meanwhile, also Monday morning, a similar object was found on a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s beach access ramp 34 in Avon.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Cherry Point is also on its way to Avon to remove the device.

A buffer zone has been established around the device. The beach will be reopened to visitors once an all clear is given.

The National Park Service says with Hurricane Maria off the Atlantic coast, beachgoers should be aware that hazardous items could wash ashore.

Nearly a year ago a similar object — without as much seaweed attached — washed up on Corolla Beach.

Authorities said the device found on the same beach in October 2016 was a training mine and was not active.

