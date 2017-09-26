City of Huntington awarded $2 Million for new Drug Programs

HUNTINGTON, WV(WOWK)-- Huntington has 2 new programs to help with the city's drug problem. the turn around program and a quick response team just secured nearly $2 million dollars in grant federal funding to help with the cause and officials say it's the community that really helped them complete this task.

"Business, certainly law enforcement, all the first-responders , everybody, everybody was taking ownership for this. So we have been working on securing grants, what's amazing, when you look at all the different groups," said Steve Williams Mayor of Huntington.

The quick response team received the bulk of the grant money totaling in over $1.4 million while the turn around program received over $650,000. local residents say that this could the start of something good for the city.

"I think it's amazing, I think anything that can come here ad help out the people and the community I mean it's a strong great community, so I think something like this is going to make a big difference to the area," said Desiree Besemer Huntington resident.

With West Virginia having multiple addiction remedies for the state as a whole these new programs can only add to the cleaning up of the drug problems.The quick response team is supposed to be notified within 72 hours of an overdose to help victims and the turn around program creates access to mental health and addiction treatment services for each released offender following their discharge date.

Reporting in Huntington Aaliyah Brown 13 News working for you.

