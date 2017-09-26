‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star charged with assaulting girl, 16

Toyota Motor Corp. says it is investing $374 million at five U.S. plants to support production of its first American-made hybrid powertrain.
A groom went from the bride’s dream man to a superhero and the social media response to his heroic act has been incredible.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Police officers helped rescue a puppy that was thrown out of vehicle on the interstate in Ohio.
“Because of that I’ve made Mike Tomlin look bad, and that’s my fault and my fault only. I’ve made my teammates look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only. I also look bad and that’s my fault and my fault only."
A new neighborhood group is fighting back against drugs and crime in their community. In just three meetings, this west side group has been able to make strides towards improving the area.
According to the site that runs the NFL’s gear shop, Alejandro Villanueva now has the NFL’s best selling jersey, after he was the lone Pittsburgh Steelers player to attend the singing of the national anthem at Sunday’s game.
After this past weekend, you may have seen a comment on your social media feeds that has been shared through various threads.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Charleston Police Department made a tenth arrest with their prostitution stings on Charleston’s West Side.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A West Virginia high school is facing controversy after a banner was seen posted in the student section during Friday night's football game that many thought was "offensive" and "insensitive".
A woman is recovering after she was bitten three times by a copperhead snake while walking in to eat at a restaurant.
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
A man has been arrested in Man, West Virginia after being stopped while riding an ATV.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five to 25 years in prison in the death of his infant son.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
