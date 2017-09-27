Mattis target of failed Kabul airport rocket attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were wounded when several rockets were fired toward Kabul international airport in the Afghan capital, officials said Wednesday. The attack that came as U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg were in town for a visit. Najib Danish, spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said one rocket stuck a home near the airport, wounding the five victims.

He said one victim was a woman who was "not in a good health condition." Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack on his official Twitter account. Danish said Afghan security forces surrounded an area where where they suspected the rockets might have been fired.